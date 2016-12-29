VIDEO: The Future of OCH Regional Medical Center Is Still Up In The Air

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of the OCH Regional Medical Center is still up in the air, and Oktibbeha County Supervisors are still listening to what residents have to say.

The board continues to consider options for the hospital; sell it, lease it, or keep it under the county’s control.

People who we’ve talked to have mixed opinions.

Board President Orlando Trainer says all opinions matter to county leaders, and they want to make the best decision for everyone.

“I think you have some from all across the spectrum. You know, you have some very lively and some very interesting perspectives, and right now, I’m listening to everybody and taking everything under consideration, but at the end of the day, we didn’t get to this process overnight, and we don’t take getting to this process for granted.”

Trainer says no date has been set for when a decision will be made.