VIDEO: The Future Of Oktibbeha County Regional Medical Center Continues To Be A Hot Topic

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The future of the Oktibbeha County Regional Medical Center was a hot topic at Monday’s meeting of the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors.

Residents have started a petition that would allow them to have a voice in the board’s decision to either sell or keep the hospital.

They needed 15 hundred signatures to move forward, they now have nearly two thousand.

The signatures were turned into the circuit clerk on Monday.

During the board meeting, representatives of OCH went before the supervisors to make them aware.

“We presented those certified documents, and by statue, now it should go to a vote of the people,” said Harry Holliday, chief of medical staff at OCH. “That’s exactly what we wanted, that any decision with the hospital should go to the people.”



“Now since they were presented to the board unofficially, we just took them under advisement,” said Orlando Trainer, board president. “So it’ll be left up to the board to decide whether we’re going to move forward to the next step. That could be actually validating them from a board’s standpoint, and or, going to step further and perhaps doing two things. We can sit on everything, and kill everything or we could look at the possibility of setting an election.”

Trainer said their legal team is expected to meet with representatives from OCH sometime this week to discuss possible options moving forward.