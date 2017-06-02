VIDEO: Getting To Know EMCC

MAYHEW, Miss.(WCBI)—School’s out for the summer but East Mississippi Community College is already holding orientation for the fall.

The first part of the JournyEAST orientation series kicked off Friday morning.

Issac Kimble is learning the ins and outs of the Golden Triangle location for East Mississippi Community College.

“This is our chance to roll out the red carpet to our new students. It’s a very exciting day because everybody’s eager and ready to start and we are ready to make sure that they start well,”said EMCC Dean of Students Cathy Kemp.

Alice Kimble is a parent. She says today is the beginning of a bitter sweet journey.

“Yes, I’m a little nervous. It’s our baby. After he graduates we will be empty-nesters, so it’s sort of hard,”said Kimble

For the first time in EMCC history, JourneyEAST is mandatory.

All incoming freshmen, transfer students, and returning students who have been out of college for five years or longer are required to attend.

“We wanted to really establish a connection between teachers and advisers. We hope that they will make a connection, even before JourneyEAST, with their advisor and meet them face to face when they come today and know that there is a person they can come to,”said said Kemp.

Issac will be entering the collegiate area for the first time. He says he is thankful, the school is helping him with his first steps.

“I feel like it’s needed actually. I feel like having students being able to be introduced and seeing the school for the first time and not being instantly go to classes and not being able to see around and look around,” said incoming freshmen Issac Kimble.

Orientation offered students and parents valuable information on scholarships and financial aide. Students got the opportunity to see the campus.

Kimble says the mandatory sessions eases her mind about her student’s first day.

“I’m excited for him to get started here. I think he’s going to do really well and I appreciate all the school is doing to help him get in and get going,”said Kimble.

This orientation is for the fall semester. There will be orientation session through July 21st.