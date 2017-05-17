Video: Golden Triangle Leadership Program Graduation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of Golden Triangle professionals is ready to take on new challenges.

A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday, for the 2016-2017 Golden Triangle Leadership Class.

Group members are sponsored by their companies and had to complete a service project in order to graduate.

They also toured area businesses to learn more about the diverse economy of the area.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill was the guest speaker, along with a member nominated by the group, to reflect over the last ten months.

This year’s class includes our own Jory Tally.

