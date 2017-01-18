Video: Golden Triangle Region Crime Stoppers

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss.(WCBI)—Golden Triangle crime stoppers host their regular monthly meeting Wednesday morning.

Different members of law enforcement gathered at the Trailboss Restaurant in Macon to discuss old business and to look at other ways of getting the community involved.

In 2016, the group assisted with 18 arrests and paid more than 5 thousand dollars in rewards.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the group wouldn’t be as successful without the support of the community.

“Crime stoppers continues to be an important tool for law enforcement. The law enforcement can’t do it by ourselves, we have got to have public support and by this program here where it’s anonymous calls and the same time your getting paid for the information, so it has been a win win situation for the Golden Triangle Area and surrounding counties,”said Scott.

Crimestoppers don’t want your name they just want the information the number to call is 1-800-530-7151.