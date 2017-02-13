Video: Golsan Changes Position For Third Straight Season, Will Start In Right Field

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Former New Hope Trojan and key piece to the championship-minded Ole Miss Rebels Will Golsan will change position yet again for the Diamond Rebs, moving from first base to right field.

Golsan played mainly at second base his freshman year, was moved to first base his sophomore year, now head coach Mike Bianco will put Golsan out in right field.

Bianco said Golsan’s athleticism allows the Rebels to place him anywhere on the diamond.

“The greatest compliment I can give him is, Will has never complained”, Bianco said.

“In every time that I’ve approached him with the subject of going from short to second, or second to first, or first to the outfield…he’s never batted an eye.”

Bianco also said Golsan is “one of those team-first kind of guys and as a coach you always appreciate that, and of course he’s played terrific at all the positions.”

“Its just whatever the coach needs you to do. you go out there, you play hard, you play well, you just do whatever you need to do to win the game”, Golsan said.

“I think playing out there and showing…the freshman that you can play wherever and fit in wherever is probably good.”

Golsan is returning his junior year after an excellent sophomore campaign where he started in all 62 games for the Rebels.

“We’re trying to make it to Omaha”, Golson said. “We’ve got a couple of freshman, they’ve transitioned well and we got…eight juniors and seniors out here.

“We know what it takes and we know what we need to do to get there.”

The Rebels will throw out the first pitch of the 2017 season at Swayze Field against East Carolina.