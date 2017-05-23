Video: GOP Leaders Hold Rally In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Republican party is trying to build momentum in Mississippi ahead of the upcoming general election.

GOP leaders held a rally Tuesday in Starkville to encourage people to get out and vote in the June 6 election. State Chairman Joe Nosef and local elected officials were there.

“We’re really trying to raise awareness across the state that some of the things that impact your life, really more than anything, are impacted by your municipal elected officials,” Nosef said.

The Republican party is holding rallies like this throughout the state this week.