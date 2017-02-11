VIDEO: Grammy Winning Singer Pays Northeast Mississippi A Visit

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Grammy Award winning singer David Phelps made a stop in our area this weekend. The Christian singer, best known for his work with the Gaither Vocal Band, did a show at Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

Phelps says it is always a joy to be in Northeast Mississippi, and he took time to talk about his upcoming CD, which will have the theme of a church service, and lots of hymns.

“The project goes through surrender, and praise and worship and then through grace and mercy and it ends with the song, ‘Until Then’ which is just a beautiful song of hope and encouraging each other to hand on through the rough times here in this life, cause one day, we have the hope of stepping into the arms of Jesus in heaven,” says Phelps.

Phelps has received Grammy and Dove awards and has had several platinum selling projects.