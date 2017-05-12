Video: Grassroots Organization Aims To Increase Voter Registration In Lee County

TUPELO , MISS. (WCBI) – A grassroots organization that wants to help get more people registered to vote is targeting its efforts in Lee County.

On Saturday, “Mississippi Votes” will hold a training session at the Link Centre in Tupelo.

It’s part of an effort by the non partisan group to educate people about the importance of registering to vote, training volunteers to go door to door helping people register, and providing research about voter registration trends and policies.

Organizers say Lee County was chosen because of the low number of registered voters in the area.

“Lee specifically, there are over 10 thousand unregistered eligible voters, and mainly concentrated in low income and youth voting age populations. In Mississippi, we actually have some of the worst voting related policies, we’re one of 13 states that does not offer early voting,” said Elle Beene, executive director of Mississippi Votes.

The training takes place at the Link Centre. It starts at 1030. Mississippi Votes will be working in Lee County for the next six months. For more information. go to www.msvotes.org