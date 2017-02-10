Video: Greeting Cards Still Have A Place On Special Occasions

COLUMBUS, (WCBI)—There are many ways to tell a person just how you feel and even more ways are surfacing with the advancement of technology everyday.

But many still feel for those special occasions a greeting card is still the best way to express yourself.

Candy, flowers and of courses stuffed animals. All the things needed to make the perfect valentine’s day. Hallmark Shop owner Susan Durham says there’s still room for a few words.

“It has the person’s signature like their handwritten signature and I think that’s always special and a lot of times people express their feelings better when they write it down,”said Susan’s Hallmark Shop owner Susan Durham.

Susan Forrester is shopping for her family. She says she always goes with cards because it shows your loved one you went the extra mile.

“I have 3 grown children and 2 grand children and two of them live out of town and so I give them the cards it’s just a special way to say I’m thinking of you I love you and just to have a little bit of humor and to have a smile on their face,” said Valentine’s day shopper Susan Forrester.

Durham says cards not only make your Valentine feel special but it makes your wallet happy too.

“And I think that’s the great thing about card they’re not to terribly expensive and it’s a great way to make someone smile and show them that you care,”said Durham.

Many feel Valentine’s is just a holiday for couples. Durham says that doesn’t have to be the case.

” Well because valentine’s is always about love and about telling people they are special to you and not only for husband, wife, boyfriend and girlfriend. It’s for friends, you know ,like women will send each other a valentine’s to let them know we care about them to grand mothers just commemorating those holidays and letting them know we care about them,”said Durham.

Forrester says she plans to stick with physical cards because they are the best way to express yourself.

“The romantic card is for my husband we’ve been married a long time so I always like to put into words though the cards what he means to me,”said Forrester.

All Hallmark cards are made here in the USA.