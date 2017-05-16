Video: Groundbreaking Ceremonies Take Place For Long Overdue Expansion, Renovations At Salvation Army Tupelo Facilities

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The groundbreaking was more than three years in the making.

“This is a wonderful day for the city of Tupelo, Lee County and our area,” said Jack Reed Jr., chairman of the capital campaign, which raised 2.4 million dollars , or $150,000 over the goal. That money will be used to build a 7,000 square foot shelter.

It will have 25 beds for men, 20 for women and 5 apartments to house families. The shelter will be named “The Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge.”

The late banker and civic leader was instrumental in getting the Salvation Army in Tupelo, after seeing the work the ministry did for Hurricane Camille survivors in 1969.

“This means the world to me they are naming it after my father , and it is going to take care of people who need help, not only Tupelo but Northeast Mississippi , contributed to this, gave money, resources, it will be well utilized by the community,” his son, Jim Ingram said.

Work begins right away on the new shelter, that will take about eight months, then the rest of the Carnation Street facilities will undergo long overdue extensive renovations.

“The current facility that has 2 dorm rooms will be remodeled for two additional family apartments, so that will give us a total of seven apartments, it will be a big upgrade, new roofs on all property, ceilings, flooring and some reconfiguration of the interior, room changes,” said Major Jeff Daniel, of the Tupelo Salvation Army.

The new shelter and renovations should take about 16 months to complete.

The current Salvation Army facilities were built in the early 1980s.