VIDEO: Hail State Hoops Senior Class Get Win Number 100 With Win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP / WCBI) – Dominique Dillingham scored a career-high 24 points and No. 5 Mississippi State forced 29 turnovers to beat Missouri 70-53 on Sunday.

Looking for separation after a tight first quarter that saw MSU lead 18-17, the Bulldogs got it from Dillingham.

The senior leader scored 13 of her 16 first-half points in the second quarter going up against Mizzou’s top player Sophie Cunningham on both ends of the floor. Dillingham hit four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs took a 36-27 lead into the break.

With the win, the senior class of Dillingham, Breanna Richardson, Ketara Chapel, and Chinwe Okorie marked their 100th career victory, the most in Mississippi State women’s basketball history.

The Bulldogs (22-1, 8-1 SEC) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to extend the advantage to 47-27 to put the game away.

Cunningham scored 19 points to lead Missouri (16-7, 6-4).

The Bulldogs will prepare to take on Vanderbilt at home Thursday, February 9th at 8 P.M.