RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — So close and very nearly there.

Hamilton’s 7th inning lead in Game 1 of their 1A State Title series was chipped away as Bogue Chitto won on a walk-off double, 4-3.

The Lady Lions will attempt to even the series on Thursday at 4:00pm from Freedom Ridge Park.

