VIDEO: High School Graduation Rate Continues To Increase In The State

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-More high school students in Mississippi are graduating.

The state Department of Education announced that the graduation rate rose 1.5% last year to just over 82%.

That’s about 1% below the national average.

Graduation rates are also increasing in Lee County.

Lee County School District Superintendent Jimmy Weeks tells WCBI the district’s graduation rate is up to 80%.

Saltillo High School has increased to 86%, Shannon High School’s rate has risen to a little over 75 %, and Mooreville is up to nearly 74%.

Weeks gives credit to the entire staff and the atmosphere inside the schools.

“Were proud that every year our graduation rates continue to rise. I attribute that to the hard work of our teachers in the classroom. Um the students that we have are good students and the support from our parents and our community,” said Weeks, LCSD superintendent.

Weeks said the dropout rate in Lee County has decreased in the last year.