Video: Highway Commissioner Has Dire Warning Regarding Roads And Bridges In Rural Areas.

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert has a message for lawmakers.

“Tragically, we lost 667 Mississippians last year on the state roadway and with better improved pavement conditions, we can reduce that number,” Tagert said.

Flanked by large maps showing unfunded highway projects across the state, Commissioner Tagert said underfunding of Mississippi’s transportation system is leading to the crumbling of the state’s roads and bridges. Hit especially hard, Tagert says, are rural areas.

Lawmakers have debated how to pay for the repairs for years, while taking no action. In the meantime, the cost for fixing roads and bridges continues to climb.

“If we can catch a road early, cost about $250,000 for a two lane mile to do an overlay and get that road back in condition to last ten years, if we continue to wait and some of these conditions, go on Highway 45 south, go some areas on Highway 6, that cost goes from $250,000 to $800,000,” said Mark Holley, District 1 Engineer.

The condition of many roads and bridges in Mississippi also hits drivers in their pocketbooks. It is estimated that each motorist pays about$ 600 annually because of damage caused by substandard roads.

“This is an investment that is seen, that would benefit our entire state generally speaking but it’s also an investment that would benefit the taxpayers individually,” Tagert said.

Tagert also says the issue also impacts economic development and the ability of communities to attract and keep industry.

Tagert points out there has been no significant change in state revenue for roads and bridges since 1987.