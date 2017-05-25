Video: Hilldale Apartments Hosts Fair To Promote Sense Of Community In Wake Of Violent Acts

TUPELO, MISS., (WCBI) – For kids like, Tyliyah Franklin, the community fair at Hilldale apartments is making for a memorable first full week of summer.

“This is fun, I can’t believe it, I love everything,” Franklin said.

There have also been some tense moments recently at the apartment complex.

Earlier this week, a man was shot in the face.

“It makes me scared a lot. I’m scared of guns and stuff,” said Ziah Pierce.

It is the latest in a rash of crimes and regional property Manager Melissa Humphres came up with the idea for a celebration to start summer and foster unity.

“I met with some kids yesterday who said they were outside when shots were fired , I have a son and I can’t imagine going through that,” Humphres said.

Property managers say this is the first of ongoing efforts to help residents here at Hilldale feel they are part of a caring and safe community who wants to do whatever it can to drive out crime.

“If you are a resident and get arrested for a felony and then found guilty, you will be automatically evicted, also I have expressed to all residents that if they are found with anyone who commits any kind of crime out here, whether it’s a shooting, robbery, vandalism, anything, they are responsible.,” Humphres said.

Tupelo police officers were at the fair, talking to residents and neighbors. Chief Bart Aguirre says it’s part of an initiative called Operation Safe Summer.

“It is our vision to come out here, mingle with these folks, introduce ourselves, get on a personal level with them and tell them what we’re all about,why we’re here, they have to build trust in us.,” Chief Aguirre said.

Residents say they appreciate the pro active approach for reducing crime.

“We all coming together like today and people need to come together , because, these kids, they know police are out here to help them, not to hurt them, and that should make the neighborhood safer,” said resident Zack Hill.

Starting next week, Hilldale Apartments will host activities for kids throughout the month of June.

The Michaels Organization is also taking steps to improve area properties such as, Nathaniel Place, which used to be known as Barley Court, South Park Manor and Oak Creek Apartments.