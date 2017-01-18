Video: Hold On Billboards For Starkville

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI)—Starkville will be getting a break from billboards as Alderman pass a moratorium on building new signs.

It’s a six month period of time where the board will be looking at ways to re-work the current billboard ordinance.

If the board comes up with amendments during the suspension then they will apply them to the existing ordinance or a new ordinance.

Starkville Mayor Parker Wisemen says it was a long process but the extra time is needed.

“I thought it was a good process. conducted two public hearings on it. It’s a prudent measure to place it under moratorium but to give ourselves a little time to formulate what the long term policy out to be,”said Wisemen.

The area along Highway 12 is one where alderman are particularly concerned about billboard clutter but add sections of Highway 25 are also getting close to the maximum number of signs currently allowed.