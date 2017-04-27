Video: Homegrown Home Cookin’ at Starkville’s Farm to Fork Dinner

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Folks in Starkville enjoy some homegrown “Home Cookin’ ” Thursday night. And they get to help keep things fresh.

Some of the city’s top chefs came together for the annual “Farm to Fork” fundraiser.

Diners enjoyed a 7 course meal made almost entirely from ingredients grown by local producers.

The money raised goes to operating costs for Starkville’s Community Market.

“This event is really special because it really shows the authenticity of the culinary community in Starkville. We feature five different chefs and what they do is serve a dish that 90% of the dish has to be from the local farmers market. So it’s really special that our chefs buy from our farmers here and this event just celebrates that.”

The Starkville Community Market is open on Tuesday evenings, and the Saturday Market begins May 6th.