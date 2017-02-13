VIDEO: Homicide Suspect Still On The Loose

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is still on the hunt for homicide suspect accused of killing his girlfriend Sunday night.

The fugitive has been on the loose for close to 24 hours and deputies are doubtful he’ll turn himself in.

Deputies tell us the suspect, Kevin Ladexter Carter, is considered armed and extremely dangerous at this time.

This is not the first time the Sheriff’s Department has dealt with Carter, but they do hope it’s the last.

“I personally have been dealing with Kevin for around 20 years.He has been to prison before. We do believe he is armed at this time. We caution our residents not to approach him and just let us know what they see. We don’t know what’s going on with him, what kind of mental state he’s in at this point,” says Sheriff Jason Pugh.

Carter is no stranger to Winston County Sheriff’s Department.

He is currently accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 39-year-old Angela D. Collier of Winston County.

Winston County Coroner Gregory Scott says Collier was shot in the leg and the bullet hit a major artery.

“We did send her to Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy that will hopefully be done today or tomorrow which is proper procedure,” says Coroner Scott Gregory.

Sheriff Jason Pugh says Carter was using an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle when he shot Collier.

Pugh has had his fair share of run-ins with Carter and speaks from experience when he says Carter doesn’t go easily.

“He’s actually fled in vehicle and on foot from myself and other deputies over the year’s so hopefully he’ll realize the situation that he’s in and we’ll go and turn himself over to us, but I don’t look for that at this time,” says Pugh.

Past encounters with the Sheriff’s department were all on drug related charges.

New information we just received is that there was another victim, Collier’s roommate was also assaulted by Carter.

She did not want to go on camera and would like her name to be kept anonymous but she did allow us to take pictures of her injuries.

The images are a bit graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

Carter allegedly attacked her after she tried defending Collier; he broke both of her eye sockets and her nasal cavity.

If anyone has any information you’re asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.