Video: Honoring Mississippi State Trooper Jason Terrell

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)—Most people go through their everyday life with the usual concerns; bills, kids, and work.

For Mississippi Highway Patrolman Jason Terrell, on top of those things, now he has to be concerned with his health.

The thoughts and feelings shared by many at the news of beloved State Trooper Jason Terrell’s Diagnosis.

“I’d go to the doctor and they treated me for a hernia, they thought it might have been a hernia at first and then later on it was mimicking a pains of a kidney stone and just with no relief they finally sent me in for a cat scan and they saw the mass,”said Staff Sergeant Jason Terrell.

Terrell was diagnosed on December 5th 2016 with Leio-MYO-Sar-coma,a cancer of soft tissues and involuntary muscle. Within days Jason says the love and support started pouring in.

” That’s the great thing about living in a small town like Vardaman. Everybody knows everybody. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t receive a text, letter calling just everything. And that’s what’s gotten me to that point and it’s really changed my outlook on things,”said Terrell.

Terrell has served as a trooper for 19 years in Calhoun County resident’s says Jason has been their for the community and now it’s their turn.

” We met up one night and said hey this is something we want to do and word got out and that’s all it took. People started calling from, like I said, from the top of the state to the bottom showing their support asking what can they do to help”said Calhoun County resident Kayln Sims.

Janet Lancaster is just one of the many benefit organizers and she says it came together quickly that’s to a little help.

“It’s really been a community event. It’s been supported by all of the law enforcement with the state and the local law enforcement. With all the businesses, churches community members. It’s just been a tremendous amount of people involved with it,”said Lancaster.

The community’s main goal with this event is to show Jason how big of an impact he makes on lives every day.

” A man whose spent his whole career serving and putting his life on the line for the citizens of that community for the community to turn around and come back and show the support this support for him I just can’t think of a more humbling and honoring thing for them to do” Master Staff Sergeant for Troop G Criss Trunipseed.

“Jason has such a great impact on people from across the state not just here in our community and just hearing the stories that they have and the connections they have with Jason is just amazing,”said Sims.

“He’s like a brother to me we work together, he works up here and I’ll do anything for him” said Reedy.

Jason’s benefit will be February 18th at the Multi- purpose building in Pittsboro at 4 pm. If you would like to donate you can visit our website to see how.