Video: Hundreds Come To Starkville Vigil For 12 Year Old

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – People gathered in Starkville Monday night to remember the life of 12-year-old Mariah Isaacs.

Hundreds of people came to the vigil at Moncrief Park. Family, friends and other people in the community wanted to come together after Mariah died Friday night at her house.

Deputies say they don’t suspect foul play in her death.

People spoke about the effects of bullying tonight. Mariah’s mother urged people to speak up if someone is acting inappropriately.

Mayor Parker Wiseman and Police Chief Frank Nichols spoke as well.

