Video: Hundreds Turn Out For ‘State Of The County’ Briefing

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Private citizens and business people in one county heard about progress and challenges facing the area.

The first ever, “State of the County” took place at the Bancorpsouth Conference Ceter in Tupelo.

It was an opportunity for Lee County Supervisors to talk about strengths of the area, and also answer questions from the audience on a number of issues.

One of the most talked about topics, was the need for a new county jail.

“If we find a site, get a cost estimate, get the architect to pull in what we want, get that done , then, we hopefully, my plan is to have it on a bond issue , on the ballot next year, for the congressional races, let the people of Lee County decide if they’re willing to pay more taxes to incarcerate prisoners,” said Phil Morgan, president of the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

C Spire, along with the Community Development Foundation, organized the “State of the County” luncheon and program.