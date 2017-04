Video: ICC Advances in MACJC Softball Playoffs with Game 2 Win over EMCC

No. 6 Itawamba Community College vs East Mississippi Community College

April 29, 2017 – Fulton, MS

Game 2

#6 Itawamba 013 001 0 – 5 6 0

East MS 000 010 0 – 1 6 2

WP: Caroline Dickins (13-4) LP: Madison Jacques (3-5)

Multiple Hits: (ICC) Bre Harford (EM) Mallory Vance.

2B: (ICC) Madison Carnes, Mary Kansas Sullivan.

3B: (EM) Kendall Wilkinson

Records: ICC 38-10-1; EMCC 18-27

Next: ICC will compete in the MACJC Tournament beginning Friday, May 5 at Jones County Junior College against the winner of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Notes: ICC wins the series 2-0.