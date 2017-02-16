Video: ICC, Northeast Split Thursday Night Hoops Match-Up

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/NEMCC Athletics) – Northeast and Itawamba’s rivalry lived up to expectations.

Brenda Mayes’ Lady Tigers pushed Nanci Gray’s Lady Indians to overtime before eventually falling 70-66 while Cord Wright’s Tigers knocked off Grant Pate’s Indians 77-61 in the nightcap.

The rivalry brought out over 1,000 fans to the Bonner Arnold Coliseum for Northeast’s sophomore night.

Mayes’ Lady Tigers saw their seven-game win streak snapped with the four-point overtime loss, that turned into a battle for first place in the North Division. Northeast last loss was to East Mississippi on January 17 and the streak included seven straight division wins for the Lady Tigers.

Itawamba’s most important points came with 13 seconds left in the overtime. Asia Partlow’s go-ahead layup gave the Lady Indians the lead.

Five Lady Tigers finished the game in double digits – including three sophomores in their home finale.

Sophomores LaKeiya Lane finished with 19 points and seven assists; Shelby Wilbanks scored 11 points and Timaya Stewart tallied 10 points with eight rebounds in their last game on the court at Bonner Arnold Coliseum.

Freshman Aundrea Adams recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds in 41 minutes for the Lady Tigers.

Marlee Hatcher led the Lady Indians with 26 points while Jabria Pounds had 19 points, 10 rebounds.

Northeast currently has a 14-8 overall record and 9-2 in division play. Northeast will travel to Mississippi Delta for its regular season finale at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20.

In the nightcap, Northeast took sole possession of first place in the North Division with its 16-point win over the Indians.

Northeast was able to avenge a January 23 loss the Indians with the 77-61 decision.

Leroy Buchanan’s reverse slam in the final minute was the cherry on top of a dominant performance for the Tigers. Buchanan finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Freshman Shunn Buchanan followed in his older brother’s footsteps by putting on a clinic with 20 points, six assists, and two rebounds coming off the bench on sophomore night.

Brian Halums led Itawamba with 14 points while Charles Brown III finished just a rebound shy of a double double with 11 points, nine rebounds.

Northeast dominated the first 20 minutes of play and outscored Itawamba 42-26 and after a S. Buchanan three-pointer with 18:58 to go in the game made it a 45-28 game, the Tigers coasted from there.

Wright’s Tigers are now 16-6 overall, 8-3 in conference play and concludes the regular season at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at Mississippi Delta.