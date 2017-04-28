Video: ICC Uses Late Rally to Top EMCC in MACJC Softball Playoff Game 1

Game 1

East MS 110 220 0 – 6 9 4

#6 Itawamba 021 321 x – 9 7 3

WP: Carleigh Mills (18-6) LP: Jordan Self (2-4)

Multiple Hits: (ICC) Alex Brown, Meg Sullivan. (EM) Mallory Vance 3, Treasure Lynch.

2B: (ICC) Brown 2, Sullivan, Mamie Hollenhead, Kaitlyn Rhodes.

3B: (EM) Lynch

HR: (EM) Vance

Records: ICC 37-10-1; EMCC 18-26

Next: ICC will East Mississippi Community College Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. for game two of the MACJC Playoffs.

Notes: ICC leads the series 1-0.