Game 1
East MS 110 220 0 – 6 9 4
#6 Itawamba 021 321 x – 9 7 3
WP: Carleigh Mills (18-6) LP: Jordan Self (2-4)
Multiple Hits: (ICC) Alex Brown, Meg Sullivan. (EM) Mallory Vance 3, Treasure Lynch.
2B: (ICC) Brown 2, Sullivan, Mamie Hollenhead, Kaitlyn Rhodes.
3B: (EM) Lynch
HR: (EM) Vance
Records: ICC 37-10-1; EMCC 18-26
Next: ICC will East Mississippi Community College Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. for game two of the MACJC Playoffs.
Notes: ICC leads the series 1-0.
Video: ICC Uses Late Rally to Top EMCC in MACJC Softball Playoff Game 1
