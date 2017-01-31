Video: The Impact Of President Trump’s New Order

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—Friday President Trump signed an executive order restricting some people from seven countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

Now, international students across the country are learning how this could impact them.

“Our dreams turn to darkness with just a signature,”said Iran International Student Shahriar Shahrokhabadi.

Mississippi State senior Shahriar Shahrokhabadi describes how he felt when he first learned about President Trump’s executive order.

He says his purpose for coming to American is to learn and to prosper.

“We already have background checks like FBI checks. Many students wait months in line to get the clearance but right now I don’t know what happens to those students and also for us who came here for brighter future to seek better chance for life I don’t know what happens,”said Shahrokhabadi

People from seven majority Muslim countries are impacted. Mississippi State students say this makes it difficult to see friends and family.

“I left back my elderly parents my family and my loved ones to come here and prepare for a better future,”said Shahrokhabadi.

I think my parents after what Trump said they are afraid to come here. because they don’t want to buy the ticket and come here cause in the airport they can’t come in,”said International Student Darweesh Salamah.

Dareen Altayyar arrived at Mississippi State in December. She says though it’s harder on her and her family she can see why the President signed the order.

“I understand that his order came from his fear for his people there’s a lot of fear everywhere so he’s afraid for the community and his people,”said Altayyar.

MSU Student Katie Graham is teaming up with other students to host a candle light ceremony on campus.

While she’s an American, this MSU student believes she understands why her foreign classmates feel.

” I moved here from a thousand miles from home and I didn’t know anyone and I spoke English and I’m a privilege white girl and it was horrible and hard so I can only imagine what it’s like to come from over seas to a country where you don’t even speak the language and you know no one and then to have those people tell you your a terrorist or of a terrorist group and make you feel horrible when your just trying to live your life,”said Graham.

The candle Light Ceremony will be Wednesday evening, beginning at 6, at the Junction on MSU’s campus.