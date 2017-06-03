VIDEO: Inaugural Choctaw County Health Expo

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)—Though there was a threat of rain in Saturday’s forecast, that didn’t stop the Choctaw County Regional Medical Center from hosting it’s inaugural Health Expo.

A healthier community is the goal for the Choctaw County Medical Foundation.

Area healthcare professionals, set up shop at the first Choctaw County Regional Medical Center Health Expo.

“We’re here celebrating with them with this health expo, here at our tent we are doing free blood pressure checks and giving away a free water and some free fans,”said Louisville Medical Clinic employee Brooke Eaves.

Eaves says the clinic is always excited to assist community.

” It’s just so important, here today, to give those free pressure checks. Just as a complementary service for the community here in Choctaw county as well as Winston,”said Eaves.

Saturday’s event included, not only free healthcare screenings but also; a car show, live entertainment, bingo, inflatable for the children, door prizes and of course food.

Hospital CEO Jamie Rodgers says this event wouldn’t have gotten off without a little help.

” The medical foundation provides funding for certain projects for the organization. We reached out to them and they were more than happy to be a contributor and a benefactor of the event. We worked with the Choctaw County Cruisers to get all the cars, that you see here, and also with the 20th Century Club to have bingo,”said Rodgers.

Rodgers says the main purpose for the expo is to build a relationship with the community they serve.

“It’s so important to be a part of the community. If you expect people to utilize your services, you have to give back and let them get to know who you are and what you stand for and the culture that you have at the hospital, “said Rodgers.

Saturday’s event held ten vendors. Rodgers is hoping it will grow into an annual event.