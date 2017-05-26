VIDEO: Inaugural Friendship Cemetery Memorial Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI)—Columbus Chamber of Commerce kick off memorial day honoring the people who fought and died to protect our freedom.

In a morning ceremony, former servicemen and community members gathered at friendship cemetery.

Guest speaker and local historian Rufus Ward, told the history of Memorial Day including how the holiday originated in Columbus Mississippi.

The ceremony concluded with the reading of the 1867 poem, “The Blue and Gray” written by Francis Miles Finch.

“Women in Columbus put flowers on both the blue and the gray graves signifying unity between both Confederate and Union soldiers. That’s what Columbus is all about is unity, working together and supporting our nation. That’s what we are here to recognize today,” said Columbus-Lowndes County Chamber Of Commerce President Lisa James.

This was the inaugural ceremony. The Chamber hopes to continue it each year.