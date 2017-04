Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- Every year, participating independent book stores across the country encourage readers to come in on the special day by offering deals they can’t get anywhere else.

In Columbus, Books and Boards on Main Street in Downtown had a full house. Dozens participated in kids events, readings, and contests. The owners says the day is designed to show that independent bookstores are not just bookstores.

Independent Bookstore Day is held each year on the last Saturday in April.