BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) — It took some time, but the bats woke up.

Ingomar used a 5-run 4th inning, all hits and runs came with 2 outs, to propel the Falcons to a 10-3 win over East Union in Game 1 of their 2A North Half Series.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 6:00pm at Ingomar.