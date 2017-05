FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) — History was made at Itawamba AHS on Tuesday.

Senior Tristen Crowder put pen to paper on an offer to play basketball at Fisk University following graduation. In the process, Crowder became the first boys basketball signee in Itawamba AHS history.

Crowder averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists during his senior season with the Indians.