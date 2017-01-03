Video: In Jackson Republicans Ready For Control, Democrats Brace For Battles

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Mississippi lawmakers began work at the capitol Tuesday for the start to the 2017 legislative session. The day was mostly ceremonious as both houses only met briefly.

Republicans enter with the upper hand, having a super majority in both houses, while Democrats say they’re preparing for the battles ahead.

Tommy Lopez spoke with area representatives and senators about their expectations and the challenges they may face in Jackson.

For more on what lawmakers expect from this year’s session, click here.

