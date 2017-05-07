VIDEO: Jason Crabb Visits Tupelo

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-  Hundreds turned out this weekend to see a well known Christian and southern gospel music artist.

Jason Crabb performed at Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

The Dove Award Winning artist sang classics, along with new numbers, from his CD, “Whatever the Road.”

Crabb is well known as a member of the “Crabb Family” musical group, and he has appeared on many “Gather Homecoming ” videos.

He says performing in Tupelo is always special because the city’s most famous son, Elvis Presley, was heavily influenced by gospel music, and is still making an impact in today’s music.

Crabb was backed up by choirs from West Jackson,  Mount Zion in Columbus, and Hillcrest baptist from New Albany.

Share:

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Texas Roadhouse Opening Tupelo Location
Read More»
16 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Texas governor signs ban on so-called ‘sanctuary cities’
Read More»
16 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Obama asks Congress to show courage
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup