VIDEO: Jason Crabb Visits Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds turned out this weekend to see a well known Christian and southern gospel music artist.

Jason Crabb performed at Tupelo’s West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

The Dove Award Winning artist sang classics, along with new numbers, from his CD, “Whatever the Road.”

Crabb is well known as a member of the “Crabb Family” musical group, and he has appeared on many “Gather Homecoming ” videos.

He says performing in Tupelo is always special because the city’s most famous son, Elvis Presley, was heavily influenced by gospel music, and is still making an impact in today’s music.

Crabb was backed up by choirs from West Jackson, Mount Zion in Columbus, and Hillcrest baptist from New Albany.