Video: The Jungle Comes To Saltillo Elementary

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Since January, members of Saltillo elementary’s “Tiger Troupe Drama Club” have met once a week for practice.

Going over their lines and song and dance numbers.

Finally, it’s time for the first performance of “The Jungle Book. ”

Saltillo Elementary Drama Teacher Dianne Ludt says there are a lot of challenges bringing such a well known movie to the stage, whenever so many actors are involved.

“Our stage is small for 90 kids, making sure every character is seen by the audience and just keeping control. Sometimes on stage is interesting, but the neat part is watching all the kids come to life on stage, enjoy the songs and enjoy just being a performer and being somebody else besides themselves,” Ludt said.

Drama club members are not the only students impacted by this play. As a member of the Whole Schools Initiative, Saltillo Elementary has incorporated the jungle theme into all subjects.

“Some of our third grade classes are doing a Jungle Book wax museum, they are studying characters, different animals in the jungle, birds, plants and things, other classes have brought in math curriculum in to study different things, science, jungle, rainfall,” she said.

The young actors enjoyed having the Jungle Book as part of their curriculum, but most of all, they have had a blast bringing the story to life on stage.

“I think what I like best about this play is that I get to deal with everyone, I got to meet a whole lot of new people and since I’m new to the school it was very helpful, it was fun working with everyone, I love who I am in the play and want to keep it going,” said Kristen Willis, who plays “King Louie.”

“I like we get to do a lot of songs and it’s really fun and you get to do stuff you wouldn’t really do much of at home, or anywhere else,” said Carter O’Rourke, who plays “Mowgli.”

The Jungle Book runs Thursday and Friday night at Saltillo Elementary.

It also takes a lot of parents volunteering to help make costumes, and set pieces for the Tiger Troupe Drama Club