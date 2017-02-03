Video: Keeping American History Alive

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)—Black history month is a time when the nation, as a whole, honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americas.

Throughout history black people have made countless contributions to the country.

” Well growing up in Mississippi we were still segregated at the time. I’m a graduate of Louisville colored high school, that should tell you something right there, and that’s what we’ve always called our selves Louisville colored high school. When I graduated my diploma said Louisville Negro High School. I was some what shocked to see that being on my diploma because we never described ourselves as Louisville Negro High School,” Mississippi N.A.A.C.P. Vic President Charles Hampton

That’s how Charles Hampton remembers his hometown in 1966. Dr. Nola Bryant grew up in the same era. She recalls an instance going into a segregated diner with her father.

” Daddy why can’t we go in that door? He said that colored people had to go in the back and that’s for the white people. He says you just can’t. He said your black. That’s all he said so it made me not like me,”said Assessment and Accountability Director Louisville Municipal School District Nola Bryant.

Fast forward to 2017. Race relations have improved significantly but Mississippi State N.A.A.C.P. Vic President Charles Hampton says we’re still faced with the fundamental issues.

“The criminal justice system education, economic development health and civil engagement these are issues that we are fighting on the local level and those things that concern us… concern all Americans because we want the same things that any other american wants,”said Hampton.

In order to continue to make improvements we have to turn to the young people.

“I do not believe that our young people are informed enough black and white so that we can appreciate each other’s differences appreciate the cultures that all help to make our country a melting pot,”said Bryant.

” We just have to make sure that we educate our young people both black and white that in order for you to survive in america if we don’t find a way to work together we are going to lose,”said Hampton.

The Louisville public library has book displays set up throughout the month of February highlighting prominent African Americans in history. For more information on African American history visit your local library.