VIDEO: Kemper Plant Still at a Standstill

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- There’s no new details with Kemper County Power Plant.

Mississippi Power’s Clean Coal Power Plant in Kemper County is at a standstill.

The company didn’t produce energy in the way they said would when doors opened and instead produced it in a different way costing more money

The original budget for the plant was around two billion, but it’s over budget by a little over four billion dollars.

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner says they’re waiting to see when the company may come into the commission and a make a filing.

“A very long process and one in which we’re very committed to combing through and ensuring that rate payers pay nothing more than they have to pay and pay for no mistakes in my opinion that the company made in the process,” says Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

Presley says they look to have a rate case sometime this summer