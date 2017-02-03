Video: Last Call At The Boom Boom Room

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement went on a raid looking for illegal alcohol sales at a club and found a whole lot more in Clay County.

It was a team effort between the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

Illegal flow of booze invited agents to Charlie G’s Boom Boom Room off of Highway 46.

“We received information from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department that they were violating the liquor laws. They were selling liquor illegally without a permit, you know, bootlegging the liquor,” says Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control Agent in Charge, District 3, Jason Counts.

Last call came when officers walked through the doors with a search warrant.

“A location where we’ve been having numerous problems with selling alcohol, so with a combined effort they went out and did a search warrant on the place, and recovered several firearms, fake money, drugs, and alcohol,” says Clay County Chief Deputy Ramirez Williams.

Four of the Boom Boom Room customers went to jail, including the owner, Charles Griffis Jr., who is charged with selling alcohol without a state permit.

“He was selling the half pints, half pints of liquor, and the 1.75 liter, he was pouring it up as shots and he was selling the half pint bottles of liquor for about you know about six dollars a piece,” says Counts.

Counts says the biggest success was getting those firearms off of the streets.

“A lot of times, you know, when we run these search warrants, people who are holding illegal contraband, you know guns and narcotics, they typically throw a lot down, so we pick up a lot of guns and narcotics off the of floor because it’s hard to tell in a big crowd whose carrying what, so I mean they get rid of a lot of stuff before we can get in there to them.”

Williams says it’s important to work with other agencies on investigations like this.

“They deal with certain things you know like the Alcohol Bureau, they deal with strictly alcohol, illegal sale of alcohol, so you know, to have them in there and we’re getting complaints of that, that they come in and do the search warrant and take possession of the alcohol.”