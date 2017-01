MACON, Miss. (WCBI) –Noxubee County residents can expect to pay more if they miss their garbage bill payment.

Beginning this month, a $5.00 late fee will be assessed if a customer is late paying their bill.

Currently, residents pay $14.00 a month for the service by Waste Pro.

The county is in charge of billing residents.

Supervisors hope the late fee will encourage people to pay their bill on time.