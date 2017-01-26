Video: Latest Name Added to Exchange Club “Book of Golden Deeds”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –A committed public servant is getting some recognition for the work she does in her “off ” time.

In her day job as a Community Relations Officer with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Tammy Prescott often sees people at their worst.

But when she’s off-duty, she gives countless hours helping others achieve their best.

It’s for that work that she was presented with this year’s Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Columbus Exchange Club.

“Other members of the community that I work closely with do the same thing, but mostly, you know, it’s what we feel in our hearts, and that’s the reason we go out and do it so well. It’s a blessing to be able to give.”

Prescott was especially recognized for her work with the children at Camp Rising Sun..