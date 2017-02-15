Video: LeBonheur Announces Major Expansion For Tupelo Clinic And Offices

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A world renowned children’s hospital is expanding its clinic in Tupelo.

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital will double the size of its current Tupelo clinic, when it moves into a 12,000 square foot, 19 exam room facility this spring.

The clinic will move from its current location near NMMC to the former Hancock Fabrics space in the “Tupelo Commons” retail center.

It means that office staff and clinic personnel will be under one roof.

“This new facility we’re investing in is really an opportunity for us to be able to provide the kind of specialists we really believe this community needs,” said Meri Armour, President and CEO of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

“In a way it’s invaluable, to those families, because they are not only getting the care that they deserve but they are getting such a high quality of care,” said Makel Hutchins, who was a LeBonheur patient and is now a nurse at the Memphis hospital.

The clinic will provide a variety of services including lab, x ray, and pulmonary function testing. Le Bonheur has had a clinic in Tupelo for 30 years.