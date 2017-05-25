Video: Legislative Lottery Study Group Holds First Meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) -After much speculation, it was revealed earlier this week that a lottery would not be included in next month’s special session, but that doesn’t mean the idea is dead.

A legislative study group met Thursday to begin looking at the pros and cons.

They are looking at how the games work, and how much money other states are bringing in.

Members are also planning trips to Arkansas and Louisiana to see their operations firsthand.

The issue is dividing state leaders. Governor Phil Bryant is promoting the Lottery, while Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and House Speaker Phil Gunn are opposing it.

Mississippi is one of 6 states without a lottery.