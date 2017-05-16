VIDEO: Life Behind the Wheel

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Almost every product we use on a daily basis spent time on a truck.

Trucking companies and truck drivers are responsible for getting most goods in America to their ultimate destination.

Becoming a truck driver isn’t an overnight thing.

It’s a lengthy process that comes with many requirements and risks.

Ray Hollivay looks like he’s on an afternoon drive in the family car, but the West Point trucker says that’s the biggest misconception about trucking.

“That’s one of the emphasis of when they train. You spend the first week or two usually just getting a driver to understand that they’re not driving a car, and that they’re driving a piece of equipment that’s 70 feet long, and that weighs up to 80 thousand pounds. It doesn’t take off like a car, it doesn’t stop like a car, and it doesn’t even train like a car, and that’s one of the things that most drivers struggle with when coming in,” says Royal Trucking Company Training Manager, Will Gerald.

Distracted drivers are a major concern, but technology is slowly leveling the field for professional drivers

“With today’s driver, with the cell phone, it’s tough driving, but we have a new camera system when you’ve got these drivers on the cell phones that want to cut you off, or cut back on the inside of you. It’s tough, but you have to let the Lord lead you and go where you’ve got to go,” says Hollivay.

Getting someone to sign on as a professional driver is getting more competitive.

Royal Trucking Company in West Point has over 200 drivers and trucks and keeping those seats filled is tough.

“The recruiting side is probably one of the larger expenses in the trucking business because we have about six to seven active websites that we use about every single month. We generate about 350 to 400 active applications a month that we work through. We also have third party recruiters,” says Royal Trucking Risk and Recruiting Manager, Chris Makamson.

Hollivay went through the application and training process almost three years ago and now, his wheels roll over 3,000 miles a week with no problem.

“You have to have it in you to not only be able to operate the equipment, but to know where you’re going, and be able to get there safe and to do your job.”