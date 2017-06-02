Video: Loaves and Fishes Fundraiser Feeding a Need in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –Friday night’s weather in Columbus had a little “down island” feel to it, and that made it perfect for a tropical-themed fundraiser.

Lion Hills was converted to a “Polynesian Paradise” as area residents gathered to support Loaves and Fishes, a local feeding ministry.

There was a silent auction, live music, and great food. But local pastors Anne Russell Bradley and Tom Bryson say all of the fun serves to feed a serious need.

“People are hungry…….and this way we’re able to do a small part in feeding those who are hungry.”

“We see the need day and day and day….we know that people are hungry in this community and we can provide a small service.”

Loaves and Fishes served 26,000 meals last year. They hope to provide more this year.