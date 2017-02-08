Video: Local Elementary School Collects Items For Hattiesburg Students Affected By Tornado

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Students in Dr. Stephanie Wayne’s Advanced English Language Arts class took a quick break from their daily lesson, to sort and organize box after box of donated items.

“Personal hygeine items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, wash towels, bath towels, deodorant soap, canned goods and other staple items,” Dr. Wayne said.

One of the buildings in the path of the storm was Rowan Elementary. Students decided to help the kids there because a former Thomas Street Teacher is now part of the staff at the damaged school

“Actually what they asked for were 20 dollar gift cards from Wal Mart or Dollar General, but because our students are always so willing to help we extended it to our leadership team and they asked students to bring in supplies as well,” Dr. Wayne said.

What began as one teacher’s idea quickly turned into a school wide project. Students say they’re glad to help out.

“I think it’s important because they can’t help a tornado came and it’s going to be really hard for them to get back to a normal life and we can help by bringing them supplies,” said Joy Morgan, a sixth grader at Milam.

“Anybody at any age can do this, by collecting goods to provide for families, it can be a small amount of goods, or a large amount of goods,” said Isaac Rpssetti, a sixth grader at Milam.

Dr. Wayne will deliver the items to Rowan Elementary this Friday.

Faculty and Staff at Milam did their part by donating gift cards for tornado victims.