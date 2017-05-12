VIDEO: A Local Sheriff’s Department Seizes Stolen Weapons And Meth During Drug Bust

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Seven people are now facing charges after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department raided a home on Bigbee Road.

“This was a win-win last night for law enforcement in Monroe County,” said Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

It was just after midnight on Friday when deputies conducted the drug bust.

“We came through the woods, came down by the road, eased up on the side of the road in the shadows,” Cantrell recalled. “We were there, they never knew we were there. I mean, it took a lot of planning and it worked out.”

Thirty-two firearms, methamphetamine, loaded syringes, along with other drug paraphernalia, were seized during the drug bust.

“That’s two more drug dealers out of business in Monroe County.”

Sheriff Cantrell said two alleged drug dealers, Travis Hester and Mike Langford, were inside when deputies entered the home.

Cantrell said they’ve been trying to get the two men off the streets for quite some time.

“This is just another drug dealer that’s been under the radar,” the sheriff explained. “He’s been really smart. We had to really do a very thorough investigation to catch these people, and that’s what we did.”

Along with Langford and Hester, Heather Hoffpauer and Mary Arlene Rainwater were also arrested during the raid.

“We actually arrested for people in that house,” said Cantrell. “They’re going to be charged with drugs and possession of drugs, and with intent. Also while we were there another person pulled up, and had drugs in their car, they come down there to buy drugs. Then a little bit later on another man, to me came in and they had a lot of stolen merchandise on them that was stolen here in our county.”

The sheriff is calling the raid a success, and keeping drugs off the street is something his department takes pride in.

“We’re not going to have it. We’re going to work hard every day to bring every drug dealer to justice, and we’re doing that in Monroe County, and we’re going to keep doing it because it’s only right.”

Sheriff Cantrell said this is still an open investigation and there could be more arrests to come.