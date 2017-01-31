Video: Lowndes County 2017 Road Plan

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New and improved roads will be rolling out across Lowndes County this year.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved the Road Department’s 2017 Road Plan in today’s meeting.

Supervisors have been riding the roads to see which ones need the most attention.

Two million dollars will be split among the five districts. Five-hundred thousand dollars will be put aside for maintenance.

“This year, we had a real bad drought and it caused the roads to crack up and break, so we had to tear some roads up and we’re going to have to redo them, so of course, that puts us back from where we liked to be, you know, moving forward because we’ve got to go back and fix them before we start doing new ones,” says road manager, Ronnie Burns.

Burns says maintenance could start now to get roads ready for repaving when weather permits.

Construction could begin as early as April.