LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The majority of the damage in Lowndes County took place on West Mill Road and Phillips Hill Road.

7 to 9 homes were damaged there- mostly roofing damage due to trees falling on top of the houses.

Power outages were reported in the New Hope area as downed power lines were a concern to work crews.

Again, there were no reported injuries there. At this point, all roads have been cleared of trees, debris, and power lines.