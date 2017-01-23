Video: Man Dead and Building Damaged After Car Crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead and a Tupelo building is damaged after a morning car crash…

Around 10:30 A.M. Monday, Tupelo Police and Fire personnel responded to an auto accident at 231 Franklin Street, near the BancorpSouth Arena.

When they arrived, they found that a car had crashed into the former Beacon Loan building.

The driver of the car Prince O’Neal Williams was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green believes Williams died of natural causes before the crash, and not from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation..