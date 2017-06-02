Video: Manhunt Continues for a Convicted Felon Who Police Say Shot His Girlfriend

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A manhunt continues in Bruce for a convicted felon who police say shot his girlfriend and they also say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

37 year old Adrian Leon Golden is still on the run after allegedly shooting his girlfriend two times on Highway 32 near Joe’s Market in Bruce.

Investigators from several agencies have been on the hunt for Golden for over 24 hours.

Law enforcement want area residents to be on the lookout for this man, 37-year old Adrian Leon Golden.

“What he did as far as aggravated assault, attempted murder, you know, we’ve just got to go make sure he’s off the streets. He’s got a past of being violent. He’s on probation, you know, a convicted felon, so you know, that’s our job, to do everything we possible can to bring him into justice,” says Bruce Police Officer Corey Alexander.

Investigators say Golden shot 31-year old Kimberly Sisk two times, once in the head and once in the chest, and then took off running from the scene.

“We have reason to believe that it started out as a domestic situation in Pontotoc County and spilled over into Calhoun County. We’ve been out here now for about 24-hours searching. We have not left the scene since 11:30 yesterday,” says Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

A call led several agencies to a large wooded area off of Jimmy Beckley Drive in Bruce, which is the focus area for the search.

“We have a witness that lives right behind us that saw him running to this wooded area and we’re talking about a large area here, probably five to six-hundred acres in all, and if you get across the river, then there’s way more than that. So, he’s kind of landlocked, unless he crosses the Skuna River,” says Pollan.

That wasn’t the only time Golden was spotted on Thursday.

Alexander says he saw the wanted man when his K9 was tracking him in the search area.

“I saw him bedded down and he jumped up probably thirty to forty yards from us. Of course, it was so thick we didn’t get a good visual of where we went in at and like I said, my dog was tired. Then like I said, he can only go so far after a while and that was probably a good hour and a half or two hour track.”

Sisk was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and was last known to be in critical but stable condition.