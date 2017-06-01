VIDEO: The Manhunt Continues For A Gunman Accused Of Shooting A Woman And Leaving Her Critically Injured

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI)- Law enforcement officers in Calhoun County spent the day searching for a man who reportedly tried to gun down a woman, leaving her critically injured.

Investigators said he went on a violent rampage and shot a female passenger twice.

Police are looking for Adrian Leon Golden, of Pontotoc County.

Investigators said it was Thursday morning when Golden and the female passenger were driving on Highway 32 in Bruce, near Joe’s Market.

That’s when Golden allegedly shot the woman in the front seat.

The woman jumped out, the car crashed, and police said Golden got out and shot the woman a second time.

Golden is an African American male. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and a red hoodie.

If anyone has any information on Golden’s whereabouts, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department or the Bruce Police Department.

The passenger was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical center. She’s in critical, but stable condition.